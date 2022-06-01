Aniyah Brown • Cardinal Ritter track and field

A sophomore, Brown led the Lions to their second consecutive Class 5 state championship. At the state meet at Jefferson City High School, she defended her title in the 100-meter dash by winning in 11.41 seconds and defended her title in the 200, finishing in 23.37. Brown also starred on the relays, running a leg on winning 400 relay that set an overall state meet record with a time of 46.14 and running a leg on the winning 1,600 relay that set Class 5 state meet record, stopping the clock at 3:50.84. Brown was coming off victories in the 100, 200, 400 relay and 1,600 relay in district and sectional meets. She won every event she competed in this season.