Anna Moehn • Cor Jesu swimming

A junior, Moehn led the way with a maximum four gold medals for the Class 1 team champions, including two individual crowns at the state meet at St. Peters Rec-Plex. She won 200-yard freestyle race (1:50.39) for the second year in a row (last season in Class 2) and 500 freestyle (4:57.55), both in area-best times. She also swam on winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Moehn’s regular season was highlighted by her performance at the MWAA meet, where she won the 100 butterfly, 200 free and was on the winning 200 and 400 free relays. She holds the school record in the 500 free and also swims for the Clayton Shaw Park club team.