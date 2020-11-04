Anna Pavlisin • Parkway West volleyball

A 6-foot senior outside hitter, Pavlisin has led the Longhorns to their first state semifinal appearance since 2006. The Longhorns pulled out a five-set victory against Camdenton in a Class 4 quarterfinal and Pavlisin led the way, pounding down a team-high 24 kills and making 23 digs. She also had big performances in a four-set sectional win over Hannibal (17 kills, 23 digs) and in a five-set district-championship win over Parkway Central (22 kills, 25 digs). A three-year starter and two-year team captain, Pavlisin was a second-team all-conference and second-team all-district honoree in 2019.
