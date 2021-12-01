Anna Steck • Metro basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior power forward, who is versatile enough to play any position on the floor, Steck led the Panthers to the championship of the inaugural Turkey Tangle Tournament. In a 43-39 win over Carnahan in the championship game, she had a double-double with a game-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds, six blocks and three steals. She also had big performances in pool-play wins over Medicine and Bioscience (16 points), Riverview Gardens (18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Bayless (19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals). Last season, she earned second-team all-conference honors after averaging 14.1 points and nearly eight rebounds.