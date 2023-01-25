Annalise Dorr • Parkway South basketball

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 5-foot-8 senior guard, Dorr surpassed 1,000 career points with a 25-point performance in a 65-43 win over Kirkwood. She also had seven rebounds and five steals in that game and currently sits at 1,037 points. She is the 14th player to eclipse 1,000 points at South and is second on the school’s career 3-pointer list with 159. Dorr also led the Patriots to a 65-47 win over Timberland with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists last week. A three-time all-conference and all-district selection, Dorr is averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She also throws the javelin and shot for the track and field team.

