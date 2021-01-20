A 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior guard, Lewis pumped in a career-high 30 points, including 21 in the first half on seven 3-pointers, to lead the Crusaders to a 64-45 win over Pattonville in the championship game of the 50th Washington Tournament. In the first half, Lewis, whose previous career-best was 22 points, connected on seven of nine shots from beyond the 3-point arc. A three-year starter, Lewis is averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. Lewis also was named to the all-tournament team as St. Dominic won its own tournament in December and was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season.
Anthony Lewis • St. Dominic basketball