Antonia Phillips • Alton wrestling

A junior, Phillips became the first Alton wrestling state champion, girls or boys, in school history when she captured the 140-pound title of the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state championships at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Phillips earned a takedown in the opening seconds of the championship match and stayed in control, defeating El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton 6-2. Phillips (20-3), who was coming off a sectional title, finished fifth at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament, winning three of four matches, in her only regular-season tournament appearance. She had 14 pins this season.

