Antonia Phillips • Alton wrestling

A junior, Phillips won the championship of the 140-pound weight class at the Peoria Richwoods Sectional to become Alton’s first state qualifier in the inaugural season of Illinois High School Association-sanctioned postseason girls wrestling. She won all three of her matches at the sectional, pinning her first two opponents before taking a 6-0 decision over El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton in the final. In her only other tournament appearance of the season, Phillips (16-3) finished fifth at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament, winning three of four matches. She has 12 pins and has won eight matches against boys at the JV level.