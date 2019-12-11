A 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior inside linebacker, Doyle anchored a defense that helped the Crusaders go undefeated (14-0) to capture the school’s sixth football state championship but first since 1999. The Crusaders turned in a dominating performance on both sides of the ball in a 49-0 championship game win over Ava as Doyle contributed seven tackles, two assists and two sacks for a loss of 14 yards. The 2019 Metro League player of the year, Doyle finished the season with 46 tackles, 12 for a loss, 27 assists, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He is weighing scholarship offers from Mizzou, Illinois and Texas A&M.
