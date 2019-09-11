A 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore running back, Harris leads the area in touchdowns after his second four-TD game of the season as the Cougars rolled to a 61-12 win over Tolton. He carried the ball 14 times for 256 yards and scored on runs of 42, 3, 5 and 27 yards. Harris was coming off a 193-yard rushing performance in a season-opening win over West Hancock. Last season, Harris earned all-conference honors after rushing for 1,080 yards and 19 TDs with an average of 9.2 yards per carry. Harris, who also runs track, is the son of Lutheran St. Charles head coach Arlen Harris Sr., who played for the St. Louis Rams.
Most popular
-
Freeburg withstands late run to sweep Mascoutah
-
John Burroughs sweeps each singles flight in Metro League tournament
-
Oakville uses long ball to extend streak against Northwest Cedar Hill
-
Edwardsville powers past Belleville West, stays unbeaten in Southwestern Conference
-
Notebook: Small changes make big impact at University City; Chaminade hosts CBC in Thursday game