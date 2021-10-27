Ashley Ware • Parkway South softball

A junior pitcher, Ware helped lead the Patriots to a 3-2 victory against Poplar Bluff in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. It's the first semifinal appearance for the Patriots since 2008, when they finished as the state runner-up. Ware was perfect through the first three innings, striking out seven of the nine batters faced as South built a 3-0 lead. Poplar Bluff pulled to within 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth and had the go-ahead run in scoring position. But Ware slammed the door in the sixth before retiring the Mules in order in the seventh to close out the game. Ware, who takes a 15-3 record and a 2.11 ERA to state, is a three-time first-team all-conference selection.