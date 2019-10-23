A 6-foot senior right-side hitter and middle blocker, Wightman has been named to three all-tournament teams. The latest honor came last weekend at the Freeburg Monster Mash, where she led the Hawks to a second-place finish. Gibault outlasted Freeburg in a three-set semifinal win and Wightman keyed the Hawks’ attack with 11 kills. In the championship match against Nashville, she put away nine kills in a three-set loss. Wightman was also named to the all-tournament team of the Marissa/New Athens Tournament, which Gibault won, and Springfield Lutheran’s Crusader Classic. She leads the team in kills with an average of 3.1 per set.
