Aubree Wallace • Civic Memorial basketball

A 5-foot-4 junior guard, Wallace led the Eagles to four consecutive wins culminating in the championship of the Highland Tournament and was named the tourney MVP. The Eagles toppled previously unbeaten Okawville, the top-ranked team in Class 1A in Illinois, 53-47 in the championship game, and Wallace finished with nine points, six assists and four rebounds. She had 13 points and four assists in a 54-38 semifinal win over Alton. Wallace, who was named to the all-tournament team at Taylorville in November, is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.1 steals. She also plays soccer.

