Aubrey Andrews • Fox soccer

A junior forward, Andrews had three hat tricks in four games to lead the Warriors to the championship of the Hillsboro Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. She had a hat trick and two assists in an 8-1 win over Fredericktown in the championship game. In pool play games, Andrews had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Maplewood-Richmond Heights, four goals and two assists in a 9-1 victory over Hillsboro and one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Lutheran South. A first-team all-conference selection last season, Andrews leads the area in scoring with 26 goals and eight assists. She also plays softball and basketball.