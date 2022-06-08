 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Audrey Smith • Fort Zumwalt South soccer

A sophomore forward, Smith scored three times to help the Bulldogs to a 5-3 win over Glendale in the Class 3 state championship game. Zumwalt South (26-1) claimed its second consecutive crown after winning the program's first title last season. Smith's three goals give her the school record for most tallies in a season with 35. Smith kick-started the attack by scoring in the 15th minute. After assisting on South’s third goal, Smith scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half to boost the lead to 5-1. She was a first-team all-conference selection and was named the Parkway Showcase player of the game in April.

