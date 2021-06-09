Audrey Smith • Fort Zumwalt South soccer

A freshman forward, Smith scored three times and added an assist to help the Bulldogs to a decisive 5-2 win over Grain Valley in the Class 3 state championship. It was South’s first state championship in program history. Smith tied the state record for all classes for goals in a state championship game (3) and set the point record for a championship game (7). She dominated the postseason with seven goals and seven assists in a five-match span. She had a hand in six of the Bulldogs' seven final four tallies. Smith, who had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Union in a semifinal contest, was a first-team all-conference selection.