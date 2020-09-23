Austin Anderson • Festus football

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior running back, Anderson ran for 252 yards on 20 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 36-13 win over De Soto. Anderson opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run at 6:37 of the second quarter and put an exclamation point on the victory with a 90-yard TD run with 2:53 to play in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. He now leads the area in rushing yards (619), is tied for second in TDs (10) and averages a first down every carry at 11.7 yards per attempt. Anderson missed most of last season with a hamstring injury after earning all-conference honors as a sophomore.
