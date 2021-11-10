 Skip to main content
Austin Romaine • Hillsboro football
A 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior fullback and linebacker, Romaine was a force on both sides of the ball in a 13-7 win over Jefferson County rival Festus in a Class 4 district semifinal game. On offense, he had 25 carries for 232 yards (9.3 yards per carry), and his 10-yard touchdown run with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter snapped a 7-7 tie and proved to be the game-winner. Defensively, Romaine had 10 solos tackles, three assists, four sacks and four tackles for a loss as the Hawks’ defense held the Festus offense to 148 total yards of offense. He has rushed for 1,047 yards and 11 TDs this season along with 85 tackles and eight sacks.

