Austin Romaine • Hillsboro football

A 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior running back and linebacker who has committed to Kansas State, Romaine carried the ball 13 times for 179 yards, scored six touchdowns (5 rushing, 1 receiving), made 11 tackles (3 for a loss) and one sack in a 55-6 win over Jefferson County rival Festus in the Class 4 District 1 final. He scored on runs of 22, 39, 7, 1 and 78 yards and caught a 28-yard TD pass. His rushing performance pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season — he sits at 1,078 — and increased his touchdown total to 18. He is averaging a first down (13.8 yards per carry) on every rush. A first-team all-conference selection the last three years, Romaine also plays baseball.