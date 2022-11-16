 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austin Romaine • Hillsboro football

  • 0
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro

Austin Romaine, Hillsboro football

A 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior running back and linebacker who has committed to Kansas State, Romaine carried the ball 13 times for 179 yards, scored six touchdowns (5 rushing, 1 receiving), made 11 tackles (3 for a loss) and one sack in a 55-6 win over Jefferson County rival Festus in the Class 4 District 1 final. He scored on runs of 22, 39, 7, 1 and 78 yards and caught a 28-yard TD pass. His rushing performance pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season — he sits at 1,078 — and increased his touchdown total to 18. He is averaging a first down (13.8 yards per carry) on every rush. A first-team all-conference selection the last three years, Romaine also plays baseball.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News