Austin Young • Fort Zumwalt East baseball
A senior pitcher and utility player, Young struck out 16 batters with just one walk and scattered seven hits in a 9-4 victory over Fort Zumwalt North. All four runs were unearned. At the plate in two games against Zumwalt North in a GAC Central sweep on consecutive days last week, he went 3-for-5 with one double, one RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Overall, Young is 2-1 with a 0.35 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 20 innings. He is batting .409 with seven RBI. Young has signed to play baseball for Wabash Valley College, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

