Autumn Flanigan • Troy Buchanan wrestling

A senior, Flanigan won six consecutive matches to capture the 120-pound title of the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High in Columbia and was named the Wrestler of the Meet. Flanigan, now 16-0 on the season, pinned her first four opponents in the tournament before taking a 3-0 decision over Lizzie Miller, a defending state champion from Buffalo, in the semifinals and defeating Hickman’s Mary Belle Harrell, also a state champion last season, 8-1 in the final. Flanigan, who also has won tournaments at Summit and Fort Zumwalt East this season, went 23-0 last season to capture the state championship at 110 pounds.

