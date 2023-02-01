Ava Mohart • Borgia swimming

A senior, Mohart won two individual races and was the anchor on two winning relays as Borgia rolled to the Archdiocesan Athletic Association team championship. Mohart won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in her individual races and was the anchor for the Knights' winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. With teammate Brennan Pfeiffer also winning two events and swimming on the winning relays, Mohart helped Borgia score 331 team points to win by more than 100. She was coming off a season-best time of 53.93 seconds, which ranks fifth among Class 1 swimmers in Missouri, to finish seventh at the COMO Invitational. Her season best 24.92 in the 50 free ranks No. 10 in Class 1. Mohart was a state medal winner in both events as a junior.