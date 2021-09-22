 Skip to main content
Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball
A 5-foot-6 junior outside hitter, Roth helped lead the Blue Jays to the championship of the Seckman Tournament and was voted to the all-tournament team. In five tournament matches, she had nine aces with 19 serving points, 35 kills and 34 digs. In a 27-25, 25-19 victory against Seckman in the championship match, Roth pounded down nine kills and made eight digs. Overall, she is averaging 2.3 kills and nearly four digs per set. Last season, Roth was first-team all-conference, first-team all-district and was one of four sophomores named to the Class 2 all-state team.

