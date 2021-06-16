Avery Christopher • O’Fallon soccer

A junior forward who has committed to Western Kentucky, Christopher had a hat trick to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win on the road against Normal Community in the title game of the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. Christopher gave O'Fallon a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute by finishing a cross from senior Aubrey Mister. The score stayed there until the second half, when Christopher finished a chance for a 2-0 lead in the 54th. The final goal by Christopher came in the 70th minute. For the season, Christopher, an honorable mention all-sectional pick, has 19 goals and 10 assists for the Panthers, who have advanced to the state final four for the first time.