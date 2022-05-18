Avery Hasseldenz • Freeburg soccer

A sophomore forward who is among the area leaders in scoring with 35 goals and 11 assists, Hasseldenz continued her high-scoring ways to lead the Midgets to the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional championship. She had two goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Murphysboro in the title game, netting a goal on a penalty kick three minutes into the game and scoring her second goal 10 minutes later as the Midgets built a 4-1 halftime lead. She was coming off a hat trick in an 8-0 semifinal win over Mount Carmel. Hasseldenz started as a freshman and earned all-conference and honorable mention all-sectional honors. She also plays basketball and volleyball.