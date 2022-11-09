Avery Stanfill • Westminster volleyball

A 5-foot-7 senior libero who is going to play volleyball at Harding University, a NCAA Division II school in Searcy, Ark., Stanfill helped the Wildcats capture their second consecutive Class 4 state championship. She led the team in digs and aces at state. In a 25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23 win over Incarnate Word in the championship match, she had 15 digs, four aces and three assists. She piled up 27 digs, seven assists and two aces in a four-set win over Platte County in the semifinals. A first-team all-conference and second-team all-district selection, Stanfill finished her career with 1,143 digs, 118 aces and passed at 95%.