 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ayden Bredenkamp • Fort Zumwalt North track and field

  • 0
Ayden Bredenkamp, Fort Zumwalt North

Ayden Bredenkamp, Fort Zumwalt North track and field

A senior sprinter who has committed to Missouri Baptist University, Bredenkamp won two events at the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational to lead the Panthers to the team title. He placed first in the 100 with a time of 11.06 and won the 200 in 22.80. It was the first outdoor meet of the season for Bredenkamp, who took second in the 55 meters (6.78) and sixth in the 400 (55.63) at the SEMO All-Comers Meet indoors in early January. At last season’s Class 5 state meet, he medaled in two events, finishing fourth in the 200 (22.07) and eighth as part of the Panthers’ 400 relay. At the sectional meet, he was part of North’s 800 relay that broke a school record.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News