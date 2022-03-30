Ayden Bredenkamp • Fort Zumwalt North track and field

A senior sprinter who has committed to Missouri Baptist University, Bredenkamp won two events at the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational to lead the Panthers to the team title. He placed first in the 100 with a time of 11.06 and won the 200 in 22.80. It was the first outdoor meet of the season for Bredenkamp, who took second in the 55 meters (6.78) and sixth in the 400 (55.63) at the SEMO All-Comers Meet indoors in early January. At last season’s Class 5 state meet, he medaled in two events, finishing fourth in the 200 (22.07) and eighth as part of the Panthers’ 400 relay. At the sectional meet, he was part of North’s 800 relay that broke a school record.