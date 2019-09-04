In the first start of his high school career at quarterback, Robinson-Wayne, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore, was efficient in connecting on 13 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for three scores as the Cadets rolled to a 65-28 win at O’Fallon. He threw TD passes of 46, 33 and 14 yards and had rushing TDs of 31, 33 and 1 yard. Robinson-Wayne saw limited action at quarterback last season, completing 8 of 18 passes for 59 yards and two TDs and carrying the ball 14 times for 50 yards. He also plays baseball.
