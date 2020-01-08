A 5-foot-6 senior guard, Hulbert led the Spartans to the championship of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 49-24 win over Lutheran St. Charles in the title game, Hulbert had a game-high 18 points and handed out four assists. She opened the tournament by scoring 17 points and making five steals in a win over St. Dominic. A four-year starter, Hulbert was named the MVP of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament to kick off the season. She is averaging a team-high 13.2 points to go along with 3.8 rebounds and two steals and has signed with UMSL.
Azaria Hulbert • Francis Howell Central basketball
