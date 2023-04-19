The junior attacker has helped the Wildcats, coming off a runner-up finish in last season’s state tournament, roll out to a 5-0 start. That includes last week’s 17-6 victory against MICDS in a rematch of last season’s title game, with Boulay providing eight goals and one ground ball to the Wildcats’ effort. She also had four goals, six assists, one caused turnover and one ground ball in a 16-5 victory against Cor Jesu. For the season, Boulay ranks among area leaders with 39 points on 22 goals and 17 assists and her 7.8 points per game ranks second. She was a third team All-Metro selection last season and in the winter helped Eureka finish fourth in the Class 6 girls basketball state tournament.