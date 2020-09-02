 Skip to main content
Bailey Broemmer • Timberland softball
Bailey Broemmer • Timberland softball

Bailey Broemmer, Timberland

Bailey Broemmer, Timberland softball

In three games in the 13th Annual Leadoff Classic, the junior pitcher and center fielder batted .600 with three home runs and eight RBI and was the winning pitcher in the lone game she was in the circle. In a 6-1 season-opening win over Highland, Mo., she went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and tossed a complete game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Broemmer had an RBI double as the Wolves fell to Holt 13-12 and then went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBI in a 7-3 victory over Warrenton. Last season, she batted .506 with seven home runs and 30 RBI and was named all-conference.

