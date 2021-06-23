Barry Evans • Mascoutah track and field

A senior who has signed with the University of Alabama, Evans won the discus and finished second in the shot put, scoring 18 points to help the Indians capture the team title at the Class 2A state championships at Eastern Illinois University. Evans’ winning discus throw of 53.86 meters, a personal record, came on his first of four attempts, and two of his others were 51.03 and 51.29. Evans went 12-0 in the discus this season. His second-place effort in shot put came with a mark of 16.49 on his last throw. He led with a 16.36 after his second of four throws but Jake Borman of Burlington Central rallied to win with a 16.64 on his last attempt.