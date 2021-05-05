Barry Evans • Mascoutah track and field

A senior who has signed with the University of Alabama, Evans won both throwing events at Belleville West's Norm Armstrong Invitational. His discus throw of 52.46 meters is the second-best mark in the state of Illinois and the best in Class 2A and his shot put of 15.56 meters is No. 2 in Class 2A this season. In February prior to the start of the high school season, Evans made his second best throw in the shot (50 feet) at the CYUP Misfits Invitational in Chicago. As a sophomore, he qualified for state in the discus and his throw of 143 feet, 4 inches, came up just short of qualifying in the top nine.