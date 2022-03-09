 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barry Thomas • St. Charles West basketball

A 5-foot-11 junior guard who became eligible this semester after transferring from University City, Thomas had a pair of big performances to lead West to the Class 4 District 7 championship. In the championship against Orchard Farm, West trailed by six points after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Eagles 16-4 on their way to a 40-34 win. Thomas led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. He had 21 points, five rebounds seven assists and four steals in a 79-57 semifinal win over Winfield. Overall, Thomas averaged 21.9 points, three rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals this season.

