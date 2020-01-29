A 6-foot junior forward, LaPorta was named MVP of the Highland Tournament after leading the Bulldogs to the championship, their third in the 34-year history of the event. In a 53-38 win over Civic Memorial in the championship, she put up a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three assists and four steals. LaPorta, who is averaging team-highs in scoring (12.2) and rebounding (9.6), was MVP of the Bulldogs’ game in the Breese Central Shootout earlier this month and earned all-tournament honors at the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament and the Mascoutah Christmas Tournament. She also plays volleyball and soccer.
Bella LaPorta • Highland basketball
