Bella LaPorta • Highland volleyball

A 6-foot senior middle hitter who plays all six rotations, LaPorta had 24 kills and 23 digs in two three-set victories to open season. The Bulldogs outlasted Waterloo 25-15, 16-25, 25-17 in their first match and LaPorta led the attack with 10 kills and 14 digs. Two nights later, Highland won a see-saw match with Breese Central 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 and LaPorta had a team-high 14 kills to go along with nine digs. A first-team all-conference selection in the Mississippi Valley Conference since her sophomore season, LaPorta has signed to play volleyball at William Jewell. She also competes in track and field, basketball and soccer.

