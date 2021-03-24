A 6-foot senior middle hitter who plays all six rotations, LaPorta had 24 kills and 23 digs in two three-set victories to open season. The Bulldogs outlasted Waterloo 25-15, 16-25, 25-17 in their first match and LaPorta led the attack with 10 kills and 14 digs. Two nights later, Highland won a see-saw match with Breese Central 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 and LaPorta had a team-high 14 kills to go along with nine digs. A first-team all-conference selection in the Mississippi Valley Conference since her sophomore season, LaPorta has signed to play volleyball at William Jewell. She also competes in track and field, basketball and soccer.
Bella LaPorta • Highland volleyball