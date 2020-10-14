Bella Uzzle • Hillsboro volleyball

A 5-foot-4 sophomore libero, Uzzle had 75 digs in two matches last week, including 51 against Perryville, which is the third-best performance in the area this season. Against Perryville, she also had four service points as Hillsboro outlasted the Pirates in five sets. In a three-set sweep of Jackson, Uzzle had 24 digs and five service points and continued her outstanding play earlier this week by piling up 48 digs in a five-set loss to Jefferson. Uzzle, who is in her first year at Hillsboro after transferring in, is fourth in the area in dig average (6.2) and among the leaders in serve percentage (97.7) and service points average (2.2).
