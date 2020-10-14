 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bella Uzzle • Hillsboro volleyball
0 comments

Bella Uzzle • Hillsboro volleyball

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Bella Uzzle, Hillsboro

Bella Uzzle, Hillsboro volleyball

A 5-foot-4 sophomore libero, Uzzle had 75 digs in two matches last week, including 51 against Perryville, which is the third-best performance in the area this season. Against Perryville, she also had four service points as Hillsboro outlasted the Pirates in five sets. In a three-set sweep of Jackson, Uzzle had 24 digs and five service points and continued her outstanding play earlier this week by piling up 48 digs in a five-set loss to Jefferson. Uzzle, who is in her first year at Hillsboro after transferring in, is fourth in the area in dig average (6.2) and among the leaders in serve percentage (97.7) and service points average (2.2).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports