A sophomore goalie, Boschert led the Pioneers to the Class 1 state championship. In the title game against St. Vincent, Boschert gave up a goal midway through the first half and the Pioneers trailed until Haley Stockhausen tied the game 1-1 on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in regulation. Boschert made a big save late in the second half and kept the game tied in the second overtime by tipping a shot over the bar. Boschert, who made nine saves in the game through two overtime periods, stopped a pair of penalty kicks in the shootout, including the final one, to help the Pioneers capture the sixth state title in program history.