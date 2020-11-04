Belle Monaco • O’Fallon Christian volleyball

A 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter, Monaco helped the Eagles advance to the first girls volleyball state semifinal in program history. In a five-set win over Cabool in a Class 2 state quarterfinal, Monaco overcame a sprained ankle to put rack up 15 kills and 20 digs. She had 15 kills and five digs in a three-set sectional win over Belle, six kills and three digs a three-set district-championship victory over Whitfield and 16 kills in a three-set district semifinal win over Lutheran North. For the season, she is averaging nearly four kills and 2.8 digs per set. Last season, she earned all-conference, all-district and all-state honors.
