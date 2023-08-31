Long was a weapon in every imaginable way as the Lancers beat Affton 48-26 in a season-opening game. A 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior in his third season as a varsity starter, Long had 302 all-purpose yards, scored a touchdown on a 90-yard kickoff return, passed for a score, caught a pass for a TD and also threw for a touchdown. He also had five solo tackles, three assists and one tackle for loss. Long rushed three times for 70 yards, caught six passes for 87 yards and completed three of four passes for 55 yards. He played quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker and safety.