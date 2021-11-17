 Skip to main content
Bennet Loving • Webster Groves diving
A junior, Loving won the Class 1 one-meter diving competition for the second consecutive season. He scored 515.90 points to outdistance the runner-up by 41 points. Loving trailed through the fifth round but stepped up the degree of difficulty of his dives and used a reverse two and a half in the seventh round to pull ahead by 50 points. Loving, who won last year’s state meet with 459 points, was coming off a victory in the Suburban Conference Red Pool meet, where he set a meet record with 444.6 points. He also won the John Burroughs Invitational, topping this year’s Class 2 state champion with 518.4 points.

