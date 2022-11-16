Bennet Loving • Webster Groves diving

A senior, Loving won his third consecutive Class 1 one-meter diving championship and did so convincingly with 499.05 points, 135.55 better than the runner-up. In an effort to score more points, Loving chose dives — including a front 3 1/2 summersault and a reverse 2 1/2 summersault — which have the highest degree of difficulty for a high school meet. He broke out to an early lead, and by the third round he was 50 points ahead of the second-place diver. From there, he kept building on the lead. Loving, who went undefeated this season, also won the Suburban Conference Red Pool meet with a personal-record 547 points.