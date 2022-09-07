Bilal Podzic • Bayless soccer

A senior forward, Podzic came off the bench to score one goal in each of the three Bronchos’ games in the Windsor Tournament to lead them to the championship. In a 2-0 win over St. Mary’s in the title game, he broke a scoreless tie 25 minutes into the second half when Hilal Safi crossed the ball in front of the net. Podzic finished the cross for what proved to be the game winner. In a 4-0 semifinal win over Seckman, Podzic scored the game’s third goal 30 minutes into the game with an assist from Ajdin Muratovic. Podzic scored the lone goal of a 1-0 first-round win over Hillsboro on a header off a pass from Muratovic 50 minutes in.