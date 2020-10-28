Blake Micek • Lafayette football

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior quarterback, Micek completed 23 of 36 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-23 win over Summit. He threw TD passes of 25, 5, 29, 80 and 44 yards. His 29-yard TD pass to Pernell Garner late in the third quarter gave the Lancers a 20-16 lead, a lead they would not relinquish. In four games, Micek, a two-year starter at quarterback, has passed for 1,229 yards, surpassing last season’s 10-game total of 1,020. He is among the area leaders in passing yards, TD passes (13) and passer rating (121) and has only thrown three interceptions on 150 attempts. He also plays baseball.
