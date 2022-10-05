Blake Wiggs • St. Charles football

Normally a wide receiver and safety, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior has filled in at quarterback the past two weeks and came up big in a last-second 30-28 win over Winfield. Wiggs completed 17 of 29 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, carried the ball 29 times for 152 yards and a score and ran for three 2-point conversions. He ran 6 yards for a TD in the first quarter and threw 5-yard TD pass in the second quarter, setting the stage for a thrilling finish. With St. Charles trailing by four points with no time on the clock in the fourth quarter, a penalty gave the Pirates a final play, and Wiggs threw a 45-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown to win the game.