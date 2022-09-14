 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobby Cole III • Hazelwood East football

A 5-foot-9, 155-pound freshman free safety, Cole had three interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four tackles in a 36-0 victory against Normandy. All three of his interceptions came with Normandy driving inside East’s 30-yard line as he picked off passes at the 14-, 2- and 28-yard line. In the first quarter, he forced and recovered a fumble that led to a 17-yard touchdown run by Andrew Flowers. Cole also made a fumble recovery in the second quarter at the East 16-yard line. For the season, he has 12 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Cole plans to run track in the spring, specializing in the hurdles.

News