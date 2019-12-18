Bobby Conroy • St. Louis U. High wrestling
A junior who wrestles in the 182-pound weight class, Conroy has won all 12 of his matches this season, seven of which have come by pin. He won a championship at Parkway South’s Patriot Classic, pinning all four of his opponents without allowing a point. Conroy nailed down the title with a late first-period pin of Fort Zumwalt East’s Luke Eaton in the championship match. Last week in duals against Jackson and Dexter, Conroy won by fall and by technical fall. He also pinned his opponent in a dual with St. Clair. Last season, Conroy had a 24-7 record when he suffered a season-ending concussion three weeks before the district tournament. He also plays lacrosse.

