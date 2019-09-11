A 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior quarterback and punter, Cook completed 16 of 25 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a 41-22 win over Cahokia in the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis. He threw first-half TD passes of 17 and 59 yards to Loren Fortune to put the Red Devils up 14-0 at halftime and hit Fortune with 52- and 78-yarders in the second half. Cook threw for 238 yards and two TDs in a Week 1 victory over Belleville East. Cook was a first-team All-Metro and first-team Class 5 all-state punter last season after averaging 43.6 yards per kick. He has verbally committed to Mizzou.
