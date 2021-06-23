Brandon Battle • Edwardsville track and field

A standout senior sprinter, Battle swept his way to victories in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races in the Class 3A state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University. Battle kicked off his championship afternoon with an impressive victory in the 100. Racing out of lane one, he crossed the finish line in 10.604 seconds. Battle then rolled to a convincing victory in the 400 in 46.48 seconds. It is the third-fastest time at the Illinois state meet according to the Illinois High School Association record book. An Eastern Illinois signee, Battle capped his afternoon with the 200 title, stopping the clock at 21.65 to beat the top-seeded runner by .32 seconds.