Brandon Battle • Edwardsville track and field

A senior who has signed with Eastern Illinois, Battle made a big splash at Belleville West's Norm Armstrong Invitational. He won the 200- (21.46 seconds) and 400-meter races (47.56), recording state-leading times in Illinois in both events. His time in the 200 is a school record and his 400 time also is a school record and a meet record that dates back to 1992. He also ran anchor leg on the winning 400 relay (42.63), which also is a state-leading time. Battle is a two-time state qualifier in the 1,600 relay and was a state qualifier in the 400 as a sophomore. In February, he became the first Illinois high school athlete to break 48 seconds in the 400 at an indoor meet.