 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandon Battle • Edwardsville track and field
0 comments

Brandon Battle • Edwardsville track and field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Battle, Edwardsville

Brandon Battle, Edwardsville track and field

A senior who has signed with Eastern Illinois, Battle made a big splash at Belleville West's Norm Armstrong Invitational. He won the 200- (21.46 seconds) and 400-meter races (47.56), recording state-leading times in Illinois in both events. His time in the 200 is a school record and his 400 time also is a school record and a meet record that dates back to 1992. He also ran anchor leg on the winning 400 relay (42.63), which also is a state-leading time. Battle is a two-time state qualifier in the 1,600 relay and was a state qualifier in the 400 as a sophomore. In February, he became the first Illinois high school athlete to break 48 seconds in the 400 at an indoor meet.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports